Turkey’s Anti-Terror Operations in Northern Iraq

Operating out of the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq, the PKK terror group has regularly launched cross-border attacks into Turkey. Throughout much of last year the Turkish military launched a series of operations which located and destroyed PKK training camps and hideouts. Turkey’s decade’s long war against the PKK terror group has led to tense relations between Baghdad and Ankara. Turkey’s ambassador to Iraq Ali Riza Guney explains the delicate relation. Guests: Ali Riza Guney Turkish Ambassador to Iraq