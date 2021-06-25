June 25, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Miami Building Collapse: At least four dead, dozens feared trapped under the rubble
At least 150 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story residential building collapsed on Miami Beach. At least four people have been killed. The US President has declared a state of emergency to help with relief efforts. Ali Sari, from Istanbul Technical University explains. #MiamiBuildingCollapse
