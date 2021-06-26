June 26, 2021
What Is Whataboutism and Is There a Double Standard on How It’s Applied?
During a press conference after the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva, the Russian president was accused of ‘whataboutism’. When asked questions about why he jails political opponents, Putin deflected by bringing up the US and its alleged abuses. But are countries like Russia and China the only ones who supposedly use the diversion tactic?
