June 25, 2021
What are the main challenges in ensuring security of Kabul airport?
US and Turkey have completed a second day of talks on the future of Afghanistan's main international airport in Kabul. Javid Faisal, former Afghan government spokesperson discusses the future of Afghanistan and the challenges of providing security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport once US and NATO troops leave the country. #Kabulairport
