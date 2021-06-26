June 26, 2021
Former policeman Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter
Derek Chauvin, the US police officer who killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes has been sentenced in Minneapolis. Chauvin received 22 and a half years in prison for the murder, which led to protests around the world. From Minneapolis our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports #DerekChauvin
