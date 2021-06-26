WORLD
Authorities say four people confirmed dead, 159 missing after building collapse in Miami
Rescuers in Miami are working around the clock, trying to find survivors in the rubble of of a high rise apartment building that collapsed on Thursday morning. So far, the search has been slow... No one has been found alive since Friday morning. At the moment, four people are confirmed dead. 159 others are unaccounted for... NBC's Chris Pollone has the latest. #SurfsideCollapse
June 26, 2021
