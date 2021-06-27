WORLD
Closing Kakuma Refugee Camp | Bigger Than Five
Two of the world’s largest refugee camps are now facing the prospect of closing down. The Kakuma and Dadaab camps in Kenya are home to 430,000 refugees, primarily from Somalia and South Sudan. Many of the refugees have lived there since the camps were established three decades ago. Over half of the refugee population are children, many of whom have never known life outside the camps. In March, the Kenyan government issued an ultimatum to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to present a plan for closure of the two camps within two weeks or the Kenyan government would begin repatriating the refugees. UNHCR and the Kenyan government came to an agreement to close the camp by next June. Refugees who live in Kakuma are worried about the impending closure of the camp. Here’s the story of Jelly Naomi, a mother of four, filmed by refugees who also live in Kakuma.
June 27, 2021
