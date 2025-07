One on One - Myanmar's UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun

The United Nations General Assembly has called for an arms embargo on Myanmar in response to the February coup by the military junta. In a rare act of defiance, Myanmar's UN ambassador also condemned the coup. TRT World's Frank Ucciardo sat down with Kyaw Moe Tun to talk about Myanmar's future and whether his county will ever return to democracy. #Myanmar #UN #KyawMoeTun