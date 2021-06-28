June 28, 2021
Death toll rises to nine, with over 150 still missing
The death toll has reached nine and more than 150 are missing in Surfside, Florida as search and rescue teams are still looking for survivors in Thursday's building collapse. Some schools and religious institutions in South #Florida are organizing prayer services for those impacted. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy went to a church service and sent us this report.
