June 28, 2021
28 families live in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood
After Israel declared its independence in 1948, the United Nations funded a project to build homes for Palestinians who had been forcibly displaced from the occupied West Bank. Many sought refuge in #SheikhJarrah, in occupied East Jerusalem. But as Israel pushes ahead with its illegal settlement plans, the once-peaceful neighbourhood has become a flashpoint for Palestinian families who refuse to be forced out of their homes. Saleh Sadi has more on how children are caught up in this crisis.
