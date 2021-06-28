WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is It Time for the EU to Reset Relations With Russia?
The European Union stands divided when it comes to relations with Russia. Germany and France are suggesting that the EU needs to once again engage with the Kremlin, but the idea has been met with fierce resistance from Poland and the Baltic states. The Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Moravietski, thinks a reset of relations with Russia would be rewarding the country for its aggressive policies. Guests: Dominik Tarczynski Member of Poland's Ruling Party and an MEP for the European Conservatives and Reformists Group Andrey Kortunov Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Research fellow focusing on Russia and the Caucasus at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies
Is It Time for the EU to Reset Relations With Russia?
June 28, 2021
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us