Swedish PM Stefan Lofven quits after no-confidence vote | Money Talks

The Swedish Prime Minister has resigned after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, last week. Stefan Lofven could have called a snap election but instead chose to give the parliament a chance to form a new government. He will stay on as caretaker leader until that new government is sworn in. Sarah Morice reports. #SwedenPolitics #StefanLofven #NoConfidenceVote