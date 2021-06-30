June 30, 2021
UK's luxury tailors innovate to tackle work from home era | Money Talks
The UK's world-famous tailors and shirtmakers have been forced to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic as remote working has led to many customers opting for casualwear. London's Savile Row and Jermyn Street are synonymous with luxury suits, but even there, tailors are altering their business models. Oliver Regan takes a look. #LuxurySuits #ShirtMakers #CasualWear
