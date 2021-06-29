Ethiopia accepts call for immediate ceasefire in Tigray

The Ethiopian government has declared a unilateral ceasefire in the northern Tigray region on humanitarian grounds. Ethiopian troops have been battling the separatist TPLF, which recaptured the regional capital Mekele a short while ago. Kjetil Tronvoll, professor and research director of peace and conflict studies at Bjorknes University College, weighs in. #Tigrayceasefire