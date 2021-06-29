June 29, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran-backed militias fire rockets at US base in eastern Syria
Iran-backed militias have launched multiple rockets at a US forces in Syria. The attacks were aimed at the outskirts of an oil field where coalition troops are based. There were no reports of any casualties but the coalition has responded with an artillery attacks against the militia. Senior fellow at the Middle East Institute Daniel Serwer, weighs in. #USairstrikes
Iran-backed militias fire rockets at US base in eastern Syria
Explore