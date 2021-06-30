Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Conservatorship

US pop star Britney Spears' testimony has launched criticism against the abuse of power that can come with conservatorships. For the last 13 years, decisions about everything from Spears' finances to her fertility have been made by court-appointed guardians. In speaking out, Spears has caused many to ask, what about those who don't have the fame to help support their case?