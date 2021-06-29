Why is South Africa proposing to legalise polyandry now?

South Africa proposes to legalise polyandry, where a woman can have more than one husband. It has been a common family structure in many parts of Africa but critics say it will destroy cultural values and have a negative impact on society. Seehaam Samaai, director of Center for Security, Race and Rights at Rutgers University in the US weighs in. #SouthAfrica #Polygamy #Polyandry