June 29, 2021
Palestinian children feel abandoned after losing home A report from Save the Children states, four out of five children in the West Bank say they feel abandoned by the world. With their homes being demolished by Israeli authorities, they reported feelings of powerlessness and hopelessness about the future. Lana Ramadan from Save the Children has more. #Palestinianchildren
