They Are Us | In the Heights | Diversity United

On this episode of Showcase; 'They Are Us' 00:15 Mohamed Hassan, Journalist 04:14 In the Heights 11:35 Casa Balla 14:08 Diversity United 17:06 Shortcuts 20:01 Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' 21:33 Lithuania and Poland's 'Art Portal' 24:04 #TheyAreUs #IntheHeights#Rembrandt