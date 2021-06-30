What will Istanbul Canal mean for commerce in the region?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has laid the foundation stone for the Istanbul Canal, launching one of the country’s biggest infrastructure projects, worth at least $15B. The canal will link the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, bypassing the Bosphorus Strait. Economist Taha Arvas explains what Turkey's mega-project means for commerce in the region. #IstanbulCanal