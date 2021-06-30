Canada, northwest US see record high temperatures | Money Talks

Experts say parts of Canada and the north west of the US are experiencing a heatwave of record highs. Some cities have opened cooling centres where people can escape the soaring heat in air-conditoned buildings. And as Daniel Padwick reports, the unusually hot weather is expected to stay around for at least a week. #HeatWave #HighTemperatures #CoolingCentres