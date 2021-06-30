BIZTECH
EU: Bloc's GDP to reach pre-pandemic level by next year | Money Talks
EU leaders say the entire European economy is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year. Speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines have allowed countries to relax social distancing rules. More than 40 percent of the bloc's adults are fully vaccinated. Government stimulus measures also gave economies a boost. Speaking at the same event, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the E-U needs to invest more in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing. She says this will help give the bloc a technological edge in areas where it's lagged behind the likes of the US and Asia. This comes amid a global chip shortage that has forced European car companies to slow production. For more, we spoke to Bruno Verstraete . He's the chief economist at investment firm Lakefield Partners AG in Zurich. #EUleaders #EconomicRecovery #Pandemic
June 30, 2021
