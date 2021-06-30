Greek authorities find stolen Picasso, Mondrian paintings | Money Talks

Greek police have recovered two paintings stolen from the country's National Gallery almost 10 years ago. One is by Pablo Picasso, who gave the picture to Greece in recognition of the country's suffering under occupation by the Nazis. The second is by Piet Mondrian, another famous 20th century abstract painter. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Picasso #Mondrian #StolenArtwork