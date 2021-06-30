June 30, 2021
Johnson&Johnson reaches $230M opioid settlement with New York
Pharmaceutical giant Johnson&Johnson has agreed to a $230M settlement just days before the start of an important trial. Johnson&Johnson is one of several companies being sued by the state of New York, accused of fuelling an opioid epidemic in the US. Michael Vigil, former chief of international operations at the US Drug Enforcement Administration, has more. #USopioidcrisis
