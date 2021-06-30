June 30, 2021
Israel opens its first embassy in the United Arab Emirates
For the first time an Israeli minister has made an official visit to a Gulf state. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in the United Arab Emirates to inaugurate Israel’s new embassy. It follows the signing of the historic Abraham Accords nine months ago. Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics, discusses the ties between the two countries. #UAE
