June 30, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ethiopian forces withdraw after TPLF takes regional capital Mekelle
Rebels in the Ethiopian region of Tigray are continuing to advance and expel government troops from large areas of the northern region where fighting has been taking place for eight months. They have also dismissed a government ceasefire declaration. Martin Plaut from the Institute of Commonwealth Studies has more on the situation. #Tigray
Ethiopian forces withdraw after TPLF takes regional capital Mekelle
Explore