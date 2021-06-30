Tunguska Event aims to raise awareness on asteroids, threats it poses

June the 30th is International Asteroid Day, a day marked by the United Nations on what is the anniversary of the Tunguska Event. 113 years ago, an asteroid crashed into earth, but luckily, it hit a sparsely populated area in a Siberian forest. NASA is working on a project that will improve our chances of detecting large objects that might collide with earth. Director of the Keele Observatory at Keele University Jacco Van Loon has more. #TheTunguskaEvent