Milosevic's Serbian spy chiefs found guilty

The International Criminal Tribunal has found two former top Serbian intelligence officials guilty. The court has sentenced Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic to 12 years in prison for their role in the 1990's Balkans war. Nevenka Tromp, from the University of Amsterdam weighs in on the verdict. #warcrimestribunal #Milosevicaides