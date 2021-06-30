A New Cold War? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As China marks the 100th anniversary of its Communist Party, its continued political, economic, scientific and military rise has put the United States on edge. Since 1979, China's economy has doubled every eight years, putting it on track to surpass the US as the world's largest economy, a status it has already attained according to some models. As President Xi Jinping's party prepares to 'embark on a new, splendid journey in the next century', US President Joe Biden has promised to invest to ensure that America prevails in the race with its main rival, China. And he has bipartisan support —a rarity in today's divided US Congress. Legislation to boost America's economic competition with China and put pressure on Beijing for human rights violations is moving forward in the Senate and the House. How far will the US go in confronting China? Could this lead to a new Cold War? Guests: Mickey Kantor- Former United States Secretary of Commerce (1996-1997) & United States Trade Representative (1993-1996) Dr. John Fleming- Former US Member of Congress (R- Louisiana) & served in the Trump administration as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development and Assistant to the President for Planning and Implementation Victor Gao- Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization