WORLD
2 MIN READ
A New Cold War? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
As China marks the 100th anniversary of its Communist Party, its continued political, economic, scientific and military rise has put the United States on edge. Since 1979, China’s economy has doubled every eight years, putting it on track to surpass the US as the world’s largest economy, a status it has already attained according to some models. As President Xi Jinping’s party prepares to ‘embark on a new, splendid journey in the next century’, US President Joe Biden has promised to invest to ensure that America prevails in the race with its main rival, China. And he has bipartisan support —a rarity in today’s divided US Congress. Legislation to boost America’s economic competition with China and put pressure on Beijing for human rights violations is moving forward in the Senate and the House. How far will the US go in confronting China? Could this lead to a new Cold War? Guests: Mickey Kantor- Former United States Secretary of Commerce (1996-1997) & United States Trade Representative (1993-1996) Dr. John Fleming- Former US Member of Congress (R- Louisiana) & served in the Trump administration as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development and Assistant to the President for Planning and Implementation Victor Gao- Vice President of the Center for China and Globalization Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
A New Cold War? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
June 30, 2021
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us