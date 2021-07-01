BIZTECH
UN: Impact of pandemic on tourism could cost more than $4T | Money Talks
We begin the programme with a grim outlook from the UN. It says global tourism losses from the pandemic could top four trillion dollars. It also found that slow vaccination roll-outs in developing countries are adding to the mounting economic impact. As Natasha Hussain reports, the UN expects international tourism to only return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 at the earliest. For more on this, we spoke to chief of the International Trade and Commodities division at the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Carlos Razo in Geneva. He's also the co-author of the tourism report. #UN #PandemicRestrictions #TourismRecovery
July 1, 2021
