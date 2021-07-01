The Centenary Of the Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Protests

This July 1 is the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party and it coincides with Hong Kong’s anniversary pro-democracy protests. However, Hong Kong’s streets were quiet in comparison to Beijing’s celebrations. A national security law that criminalises acts of subversion was brought in one year ago. In his address to the nation, President Xi Jinping made a point in saying that social stability would be ensured. But has Hong Kong lost its autonomy?