THE EU'S CHINA QUESTION

Joe Biden’s desire to distance China is not apparently echoed in Europe’s capitals - The EU is now Beijing’s biggest trading partner and it will be a difficult job to keep both sides happy. Allegations of human rights abuses in China were notable at the recent G7 meeting for their absence - apparently to the US’s annoyance and because of pressure from Europe. So, while the EU has imposed sanctions on China, what kind of long game is it planning? GUESTS: Winnie King Policy Analyst Timothy Heath Senior International Defense Researcher at RAND Corporation Theresa Fallon Founder of Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies