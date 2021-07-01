UK v Russia navy - who wins? Truth behind HMS defender incident

A top-secret 50-page document belonging to Britain’s Ministry of Defence, found behind a bus stop by a member of the public, reveals that Britain knew all along that sailing a Royal Navy warship off the coast of Crimea would provoke Russia, but did it anyway to avoid looking scared of president Vladimir Putin. You’ll remember Russia described the incident as a dangerous provocation while the Brits said it was all a storm in a teacup! Question is, who’s telling the truth?