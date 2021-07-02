Turkish e-commerce platform raises $700M from Nasdaq IPO | Money Talks

Global e-commerce leader Amazon has struggled to gain significant market share in Turkey. That's because of the stranglehold local firms have on the domestic market. One of the country's dominant players is Hepsiburada, which went public on the Nasdaq this week. Hepsiburada's CEO Murat Emirdag spoke to us from Istanbul. #Hepsiburada #Listing #Ecommerce