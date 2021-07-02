WHO warns of new wave in Europe as cases rise by 10%

The World Health Organization has warned that COVID-19 infections have risen by 10% in a week in Europe after two months in decline and the risk of a new wave of cases is growing. Like most of the rest of the world, the Delta variant is the biggest current danger because of its increased transmissibility. TRT World health correspondent, Nicola Hill has more. #Europe #WHO #COVID19