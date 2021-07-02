July 2, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
African Union wants Covishield approved for EU’s Green Pass
The African Union has criticized an EU decision to exclude an Indian-made vaccine from its pandemic travel programme. Covishield is not on Europe's list of approved vaccines for its Green Pass, a digital certificate meant to ease travel within the bloc. We speak with Gonzalez Casares, a member of the European Parliament and spokesperson for the Socialist Party. #EUvaccinepassport
