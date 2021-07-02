Turkey Enters Top 10 Countries For Vaccinations

Turkey went through a tough spring as curfews and travel restrictions were imposed. But life is returning to normal. Much of it is thanks to a rapid vaccination drive that saw Turkey administering a million doses a day. But fears of the Delta variant and its rising cases in Europe and Russia could be a hurdle to those plans. Guests: Irshad Shaikh Head of WHO Centre in Istanbul Jennifer Iduh Head of Research and Development at ETC