US economy added 850,000 jobs in June v 559,000 in May

The hiring spree continues in the US, as the world's largest economy recovers from the pandemic-induced slowdown. The monthly jobs report shows non-farm payrolls grew by 850,000 in June. That is significantly higher than market expectations of 706,000. Richard Wolff from University of Massachusetts, Amherst has more on US job reports. #USJobsReport