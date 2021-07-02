July 2, 2021
Republican states ban critical race theory in schools
In the United States-- there has been at times very heated battle of words raging-- over something called critical race theory. A number of Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed laws banning it from being taught in classrooms-- others are trying to do the same. But defenders of the theory hold that it's time for America's schools to reflect deeper conversations on race. What is it exactly? And why is it causing controversy?
