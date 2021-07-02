July 2, 2021
Vaccine skeptics in Russia buy fake COVID-19 jab certificates
Reports from Russia say that anti-vaxxers have been able to bribe government officials to obtain fake vaccine certificates that even register on the government services portal to show the person as having received both doses of the vaccine. Mario Ottiglio, Global health policy expert and managing director of High Lantern Group weighs in. #fakeCOVIDcertificates
