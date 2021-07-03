Surfside Condo Collapse: Rescue crews comb through rubble as hurricane approaches

22 people are now confirmed dead at the building collapse site in Surfside, Florida, where the search and rescue effort has extended into its ninth day. Officials say the latest identified victim is just seven years old. Rescuers are now bracing for an incoming tropical storm that could complicate the operation. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Surfside #BuildingCollapse