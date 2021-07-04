Brazilians protest to demand Bolsonaro's impeachment

Tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating in state capitals across Brazil for the third day in a row, as they demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro. The protests were triggered by allegations of corruption over a COVID-19 vaccine deal, as well as his handling of the pandemic. Daniel Padwick reports. #BrazilProtests #Bolsonaro #Covid19