July 5, 2021
Taliban seizes Badakshan province from Afghan forces
The Taliban continues its rapid advance in northern Afghanistan. The group's forces gained momentum overnight, and claimed parts of the Badakshan province from fleeing government forces in the north-east of the country. Several hundred Afghan troops have now fled across the border into Tajikistan. Former Afghan Diplomat Omar Samad has more. #Taliban #USWithdrawal
