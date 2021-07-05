Iran rolls out homegrown vaccine, COV-Iran Barekat

Iran has started rolling out its locally produced vaccine. COV-Iran Barekat vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Iranian health ministry on June 13. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received his first dose at the end of June. The pandemic has killed more than 84,000 people in Iran. Bharat Pankania from the University of Exeter Medical School has more. #COVIranBarakat