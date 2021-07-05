July 5, 2021
How does the Taliban’s advancement affect negotiations with the Afghan govt ?
The Taliban continues its advance in northern Afghanistan, taking parts of Badakhshan province from government forces. Jonathan Schroden, director of CNA’s Countering Threats and Challenges Program, has more on the future of Taliban-Afghanistan peace negotiations as the militants gain more regions. #Taliban #USWithdrawal
