Is former President Jacob Zuma getting preferential treatment?

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma remains defiant, insisting he will not turn himself in to the authorities. Hundreds of his supports turned up at his home in the KwaZulu-Natal province and vowed to defend him against anyone trying to arrest him. We speak to South African political analyst Richard Calland about whether the ex-president is getting preferential treatment. #JacobZuma