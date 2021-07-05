July 5, 2021
Hackers demand $70M from US companies to restore data
Hackers who targeted hundreds of companies globally are demanding $70 million in bitcoin to restore data, which is being held for ransom. The demand was posted on a blog frequently used by the REvil cybercrime organisation, a Russia-linked group. Cybersecurity analyst Eddy Willems says this attack is one of the biggest and most sophisticated to date. #cyberattack
