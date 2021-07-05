July 5, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
WHO urges nations to speed up vaccine sharing as Delta variant spreads
The World Health Organization is urging wealthier nations to accelerate sharing their excess stock of COVID-19 vaccines with poorer countries as the Delta variant sweeps across the world. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains why many scientists believe vaccinating all adults globally should be prioritised over offering the jabs to children. #Deltavariant
WHO urges nations to speed up vaccine sharing as Delta variant spreads
Explore