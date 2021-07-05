WORLD
FINA to review ban on caps designed for Afro-textured hair
The international governing body for swimming, FINA, will review its decision to ban a swimming cap designed for Afro-textured hair. There's been massive backlash against the rule, which bans the cap from professional sporting events. The ban mostly affects Black swimmers, who say the approved caps are designed for Caucasian hair. Danielle Obe from the Black Swimming Association weighs in. #SoulCap
July 5, 2021
