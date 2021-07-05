BIZTECH
McAfee murder or suicide? His lawyer says it’s another Jeffrey Epstein
PART 1 of 2: John McAfee, the founder of the ubiquitous anti-virus software of the same name, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell late last month; supposedly a suicide. But his wife and others don’t believe that. They say the mercurial millionaire would never kill himself. And they might be right to be suspicious. McAfee was a fighter and although he made his money from software he was a hard man. For the past few years he’s been on the run, chased by U.S. authorities over alleged tax fraud and manipulating the value of Cryptocurrencies. The law finally caught up with McAfee in Spain in October last year. And he made it known he was worried about being killed in his jail cell by tweeting this out a few days after his arrest ‘Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine’ CLICK FOR PART 2: https://youtu.be/-1TMkvg0OM4
July 5, 2021
